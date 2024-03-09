Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 941.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 2,024,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

