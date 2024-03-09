Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 955.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.73. 25,023,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,014,141. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
