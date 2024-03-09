Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $836.12. 396,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.