iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 1,326,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,559. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

