Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 54,916,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

