BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 239 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

