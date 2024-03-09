Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $70,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 27,245,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,664,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

