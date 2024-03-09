Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,573. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

