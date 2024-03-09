Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 71 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $153.96. 3,449,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,040. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.