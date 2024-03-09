The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $150.33. 1,324,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.