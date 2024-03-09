AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,846 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

