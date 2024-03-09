BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,242,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,946,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 6,247,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

