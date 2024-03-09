VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $161,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG remained flat at $21.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

