Arbitrum (ARB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.70 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $535.38 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 2.16081799 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 798 active market(s) with $905,583,440.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

