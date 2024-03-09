ALEX Lab (ALEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $141.51 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $141.51 million and $5.35 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.37784162 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,728,364.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

