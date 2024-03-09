Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $84.38. 3,139,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,777,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $697,276,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,353,000 after acquiring an additional 868,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

