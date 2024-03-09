Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.76. 1,336,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,217. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

