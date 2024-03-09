Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

