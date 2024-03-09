Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4,664.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,332 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

