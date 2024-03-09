Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,044.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 99,213 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Shares of BA traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.49. 9,010,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.25. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

