Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,186.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,678 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,187,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

