Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 650 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock remained flat at $73.88 during trading hours on Friday. 588,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.