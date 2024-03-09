Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,294. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $520.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

