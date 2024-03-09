Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 139,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

