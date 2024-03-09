23,030 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $776,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,159.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 707,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

