Revisor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,353. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

