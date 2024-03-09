Revisor Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.29. 765,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.