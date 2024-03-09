JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.22. 6,172,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,309. The stock has a market cap of $542.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $190.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

