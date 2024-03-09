Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 207 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 437,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,071. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
