Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 207 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. 437,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,071. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.