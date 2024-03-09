Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Trading Down 6.6%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.49. 37,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Institutional Trading of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

