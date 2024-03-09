Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Price Down 31.1%

Shares of Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Free Report) were down 31.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Western Areas Trading Down 31.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50.
About Western Areas
As of June 20, 2022, Western Areas Limited was acquired by IGO Nickel Holdings Pty Ltd. Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
