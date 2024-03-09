OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

OSRAM Licht Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

About OSRAM Licht

(Get Free Report)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.