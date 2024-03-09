Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.90. 8,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

About Frontera Energy

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.