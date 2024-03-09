Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.90. 8,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
