Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $101,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.76. 1,446,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,447. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.