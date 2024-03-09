Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. 6,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Alkaline Water Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79.

About Alkaline Water

(Get Free Report)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.