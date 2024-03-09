Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 51.5%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) rose 51.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 37,893,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

