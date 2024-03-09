Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Up 51.5%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report) rose 51.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 37,893,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mind Medicine (MindMed)
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.