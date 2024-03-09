Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 212,371 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 641,665 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

