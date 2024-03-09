Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 361.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 126,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,814,000 after buying an additional 129,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,988. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

