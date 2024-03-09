Westside Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Pulse Biosciences worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 696,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102,617 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of PLSE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 164,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,868. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 90,118 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $843,504.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at $346,003,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

