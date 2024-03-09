Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 332,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,640. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

