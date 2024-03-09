BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,017 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. 2,004,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,857. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

