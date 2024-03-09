Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $37.92 on Friday, hitting $956.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,211. The business’s fifty day moving average is $856.90 and its 200 day moving average is $738.08. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.