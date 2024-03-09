Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BKAG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.