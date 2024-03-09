Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,488.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.98. 1,274,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,601. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

