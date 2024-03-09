Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000.

BATS IYJ traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.33. 65,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

