Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50. 488,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 710,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on TPST
Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.