Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50. 488,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 710,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

