BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading Up 1.8%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.65 and last traded at C$21.65. Approximately 12,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 52,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.26.
BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.98.
