WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

