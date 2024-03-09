General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $167.96. 16,953,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $123.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

