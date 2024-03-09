SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,121,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

